Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 2.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital now has a $1,350.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,150.00. Netflix traded as high as $1,233.93 and last traded at $1,228.50. Approximately 3,438,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,002,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,200.51.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $513.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,212.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,137.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.