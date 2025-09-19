NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) & Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Critical Comparison

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NeueHealth alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -9.08% N/A -13.01% Amplifon 5.20% 13.70% 3.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeueHealth and Amplifon”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $936.66 million 0.06 -$134.68 million ($15.97) -0.41 Amplifon $2.61 billion 1.59 $157.31 million $0.61 30.05

Amplifon has higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NeueHealth and Amplifon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amplifon 0 1 1 0 2.50

NeueHealth presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than Amplifon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.3% of NeueHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplifon beats NeueHealth on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeueHealth

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

About Amplifon

(Get Free Report)

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.