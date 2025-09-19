NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.8750.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,628. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $812,761.88. The trade was a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,732.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NXRT opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $824.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.04. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -104.08%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

