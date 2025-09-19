NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a £115 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NEXT from £108 to £116 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £142 target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £124.33.

NEXT Price Performance

LON NXT opened at £115.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of £118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,911.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 9,028 and a twelve month high of £131.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 324.20 earnings per share for the quarter. NEXT had a return on equity of 55.99% and a net margin of 13.77%. Research analysts anticipate that NEXT will post 660.7526882 EPS for the current year.

NEXT Company Profile

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

