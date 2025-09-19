Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Trading 7.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Nickel Industries Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining, nickel pig iron, and nickel matte production activities. It is also involved in the production of mixed hydroxide precipitate for use in the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as Nickel Mines Limited and changed its name to Nickel Industries Limited in June 2022.

