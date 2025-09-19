Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Wedbush

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Nintendo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.56. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 19.61%. Nintendo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nintendo Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nintendo by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nintendo by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 56,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,720,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.