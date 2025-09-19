Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Wedbush

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Nintendo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.56. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 19.61%. Nintendo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
