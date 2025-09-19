NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Wednesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.20. NIO traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 121,561,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 58,219,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

