Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Nissan Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.11.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Nissan Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

