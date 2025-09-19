Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at BTIG Research

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOMD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $879.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.81 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,442,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $300,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

