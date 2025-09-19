Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $227.63 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.11.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The firm had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

