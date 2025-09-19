Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $278.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $235.00 to $278.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $282.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

