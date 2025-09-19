Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVO. Dbs Bank upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

