Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $142.80, but opened at $136.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nucor shares last traded at $137.51, with a volume of 856,071 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUE. Bank of America raised their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

