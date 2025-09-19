Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Short Interest Up 25.5% in August

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 892,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 31.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 31.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $264,000. Topline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nutex Health by 72.0% in the second quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 309,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,484,000 after purchasing an additional 129,418 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nutex Health by 5,966.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Nutex Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Maxim Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

NUTX stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. Nutex Health has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $516.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Featured Articles

