NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 3.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday after New Street Research raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $235.00. New Street Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $177.10 and last traded at $176.24. 190,075,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 234,607,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.29.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,819,522 shares of company stock valued at $642,506,300 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.