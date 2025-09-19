NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $168.41 and last traded at $170.29. Approximately 210,263,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 234,851,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.88.

Specifically, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,023,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,165,734.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.72, for a total transaction of $13,329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,098,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,813,321,605.52. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 1,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

