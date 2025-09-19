NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Short Interest Up 35.6% in August

NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $369.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.05.

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

