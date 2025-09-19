Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Omada Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omada Health in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Omada Health in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Omada Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMDA. Sanofi purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health in the second quarter worth about $9,606,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000.

Shares of Omada Health stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Omada Health has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.51.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. Omada Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

