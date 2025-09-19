Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 387,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 287,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ontex Group Stock Performance
Shares of ONXXF stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Ontex Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.
About Ontex Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ontex Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.