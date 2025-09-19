Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 387,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 287,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ontex Group Stock Performance

Shares of ONXXF stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Ontex Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

About Ontex Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ontex Group NV develops, produces, and supplies personal hygiene products and solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Cremer, Canbebe, Helen Harper, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.