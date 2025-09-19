Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Price

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARR. Melius began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after purchasing an additional 936,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

