O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stake Boosted by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 787.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $103.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $108.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

