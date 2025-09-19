Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,084,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 3,744,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.
Orezone Gold Trading Up 0.4%
OTCMKTS ORZCF opened at $0.91 on Friday. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
