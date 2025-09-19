Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.2857.

Several research analysts have commented on ORIC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

ORIC opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.63. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 32,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $340,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,317 shares in the company, valued at $717,328.50. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 1,293.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 1,102.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 79,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

