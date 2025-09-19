Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $95.36.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.26 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $65,442.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,979.38. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 535 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $48,893.65. Following the sale, the director owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,346.01. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $921,183 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

