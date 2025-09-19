Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $2,533,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 289,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 362.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 343,987 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.99. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

