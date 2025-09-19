Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF $OVL Stock Position Decreased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVL opened at $51.95 on Friday. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $179.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

