Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $20.83.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.