Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 245 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.46 and its 200 day moving average is $238.13.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $262,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,916 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,073.08. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,864 shares of company stock valued at $76,391,858. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

