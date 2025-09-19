Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 3,801 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Kenvue by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Kenvue by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

