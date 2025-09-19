Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,516 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $97,935,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 692,065 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,679,000 after buying an additional 627,918 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 123.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,078,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,609,000 after buying an additional 596,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $115.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

