Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). In a filing disclosed on September 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Parker-Hannifin stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 8/14/2025.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $755.68 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $779.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $739.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.93.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

