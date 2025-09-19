Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $100.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Parsons traded as high as $80.73 and last traded at $80.75. 532,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,343,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Parsons by 238.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Parsons by 1,803.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 63.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

