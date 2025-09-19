Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $149.20.

Get Paychex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PAYX opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a one year low of $130.24 and a one year high of $161.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 83.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 122.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.