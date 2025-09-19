PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rothschild & Co Redburn Analyst Says

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $921,570,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 124.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,520 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,066.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,583 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

