Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £165 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

LON GAW opened at £148.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £155.98 and its 200 day moving average price is £152.65. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of £104 and a twelve month high of £167.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,497.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 594.90 EPS for the quarter. Games Workshop Group had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Games Workshop Group will post 448.9953023 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Elizabeth Harrison purchased 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of £163.03 per share, with a total value of £77,439.25. Also, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £156.61 per share, for a total transaction of £16,287.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $47,478,919. 7.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.