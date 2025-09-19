Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £165 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.
LON GAW opened at £148.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £155.98 and its 200 day moving average price is £152.65. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of £104 and a twelve month high of £167.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,497.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.
Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 594.90 EPS for the quarter. Games Workshop Group had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Games Workshop Group will post 448.9953023 earnings per share for the current year.
Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.
