Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 310 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 price target on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.
Capricorn Energy Stock Up 8.9%
About Capricorn Energy
Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.
Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.
