Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 310 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 price target on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 8.9%

About Capricorn Energy

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 219.50 on Thursday. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 185.48 and a 52-week high of GBX 341.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.33. The company has a market capitalization of £150.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,567.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.

Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com

