Phillip Bentley Purchases 103 Shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley bought 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 146 per share, with a total value of £150.38.

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Phillip Bentley bought 102 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 per share, with a total value of £150.96.

On Monday, July 14th, Phillip Bentley bought 107 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 per share, with a total value of £148.73.

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 140.60 on Friday. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101 and a 1-year high of GBX 160. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,850.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.37.

MTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 165 to GBX 170 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mitie Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 163.33.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

