Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 1,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.2%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNFPP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

