Piper Sandler Raises Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $60.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.14.

Lemonade Stock Performance

NYSE LMND opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. Lemonade has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 33.96%.The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $294,435.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,175. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 189,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,385. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,543 shares of company stock valued at $915,455. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 1,259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

