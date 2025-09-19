Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

