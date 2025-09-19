Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $6.66 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.6563.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Playtika from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Get Playtika alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Playtika

Playtika Stock Up 4.9%

PLTK opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 83.90% and a net margin of 3.23%.The firm had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Playtika by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Playtika by 280.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Playtika by 15,890.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.