Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 1,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.