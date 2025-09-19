Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $279.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.44.

NYSE:PGR opened at $241.93 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $228.54 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,466,664.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,062 shares of company stock valued at $32,217,635 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

