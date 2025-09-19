Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTGX opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.77 and a beta of 2.22. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $570,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,632.34. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,952.50. This represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,859 shares of company stock worth $3,687,577 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.