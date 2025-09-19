PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Stock Price Up 62.4% – Should You Buy?

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 62.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 5,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

PTT Public Stock Up 62.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

PTT Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum business in Thailand, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company is involved in the exploration and production of petroleum; natural gas procurement, pipeline transmission, distribution, and separation activities; and management and maintenance services of port, LNG storage, and LNG station, as well as cooling management and other related businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.