Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.6643.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, September 8th.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $1.60 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 million. Pulmonx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

