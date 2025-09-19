PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.

Read Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.