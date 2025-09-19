PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
