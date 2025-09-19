Q1 Earnings Estimate for Altice USA Issued By Zacks Research

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Altice USA Trading Up 7.5%

Altice USA stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 56.0% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 251.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

