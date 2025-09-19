Q1 EPS Estimates for Sable Offshore Cut by Roth Capital

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Sable Offshore in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sable Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($6.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sable Offshore’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Sable Offshore Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SOC opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. Sable Offshore has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.44).

Insider Activity at Sable Offshore

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 167,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $3,674,506.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,336,000.12. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sable Offshore

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter worth $1,499,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 1,190.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter worth $295,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

