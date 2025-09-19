Q1 EPS Forecast for Advance Auto Parts Increased by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.23 EPS.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS.
Advance Auto Parts Price Performance
Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.06. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $49,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.70%.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
